The World Health Organization, which is looking to rename monkeypox, has called for help from the public in coming up with a less stigmatising designation for the fast-spreading disease.

Before Tuesday's announcement, the UN health agency has for weeks voiced concern about the name of the disease that emerged onto the global stage in May.

Experts warn the name can be stigmatising to the primates it was named after, but who play little role in its spread, and to the African continent that the animals are often associated with.

Recently in Brazil, for instance, there have been reported cases of people attacking monkeys over disease fears.

"Human monkeypox was given its name before current best practices in naming diseases," WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib told reporters in Geneva.

"We want really to find a name that is not stigmatising," she added, saying the consultation is now open to everyone through a dedicated website.

Monkeypox received its name because the virus was originally identified in monkeys kept for research in Denmark in 1958, but the disease is found in a number of animals and most frequently in rodents.

