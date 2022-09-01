POLITICS
Cholera outbreak kills dozens in DRC
The highest number of cases and fatalities were reported in the Lusambo health zone, with 308 cases and 24 deaths.
Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration. / AA
September 1, 2022

An outbreak of cholera has reportedly killed 48 people in the central province of Sankuru in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), local media reported, citing health officials.

According to a report published on the privately run local French language news website Actualites CD, health officials detected 401 cases of cholera between August 15-21.

The head of the provincial health division in Sankuru, Dr. Aime Alengo, said they are working with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the media, churches, and communities to sensitise people on how to avoid getting cholera.

Battling many diseases 

Alengo said they are encouraging communities to wash their hands, avoid open defecation and use Aquatabs in drinking water to avoid getting infected.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

According to the report, Sankuru province is also battling other diseases such as measles, monkeypox, acute respiratory infections and meningitis. 

SOURCE:AA
