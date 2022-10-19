Pakistani cricket authorities have hinted they may pull out of next year's World Cup in India, a day after officials there said they would not send a team to the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah – who is also president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) – said on Tuesday that India "can't" send a team to Pakistan, adding the tournament would be moved to a neutral venue.

His announcement caught Pakistan by surprise, with officials warning it could "split" the international cricket community.

"The Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday following a meeting of the Board for Control of Indian Cricket (BCCI). "I am saying this as ACC president. We can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reacted angrily on Wednesday.

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue," it said.

"The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the board of the ACC or the PCB, and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications."

READ MORE: More than 600,000 tickets sold for T20 World Cup in Australia

'Sensitive matter'