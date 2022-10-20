Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan stressed the importance of media in addressing environmental problems.

“Media has a unique role and importance in the solution of environmental problems,” Erdogan said on Thursday at Anadolu Agency's Environment Forum in Istanbul.

“It is a vital issue that directly affects 7.5 billion people and all living things. As the whole world, we can only overcome this impasse with global solidarity,” she said.

“According to a study, people only get news on global warming once a month,” she said, adding: “It's really sad that this is covered so little in the media as our future depends on understanding this issue.”

READ MORE:Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project

Zero-Waste project