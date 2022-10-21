POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Turkish seafood firm Dardanel exhibits at world's biggest food fair
SIAL Paris, held this year from October 15 to 19 hosted Turkish seafood giant Dardanel, and the company's newest acquisition, Kallimanis.
Turkish seafood firm Dardanel exhibits at world's biggest food fair
Dardanel founder and CEO Niyazi Onen (3rd from L) and Dardanel Companies’ Board Member Ayse Onen Ozoguz (3rd from R) spoke with Anadolu Agency journalists. / AA
October 21, 2022

Established in 1984, Türkiye's Dardanel brand is a household name in the country, with its frozen food offerings and sandwich brands. 

The company was a participant at this year's SIAL Paris, the world's biggest food fair.

Joining the event with both the Dardanel and Kallimanis brands, which it acquired just last month, the company sought to connect with global customers to introduce its innovative products, said Niyazi Onen, the firm’s founder, in a press release.

He said the company's exports total around $40 million annually, adding that it has many plans in store for future growth by boosting exports much more.

Onen stressed that Dardanel is a leading brand with its sustainable product and marketing and aims to be a prominent global seafood firm.

"We aim to generate 50% of our revenues from exports in 2025," he stressed.

The firm’s sales almost doubled in the first half of 2022 versus the same period last year.

The firm is leading healthy nutrition trends in Türkiye with its high-quality, healthy, and delicious products, he added.

Decades of experience selling seafood

Recommended

On the French fair, he said Dardanel has been taking part in the event for decades, since 1964.

Dardanel brought stuffed mussels, which are very popular in Türkiye but quite new in Europe, to international markets, 

"We introduced our frozen stuffed mussel product for the first time at the Barcelona Seafood Expo in April," Onen said.

"We’re at SIAL Paris with our Dardanel stuffed mussel product and Kallimanis brand, and at this fair, we’re also offering visitors our Dardanel and Kallimanis brand frozen seafood products."

The demand for tuna fish and seafood rose in line with the public desire for stronger immunity since the pandemic, he added.

Dardanel, prioritising healthy nutrition and the health benefits of tuna, has stepped up work on new product offerings, he added.

With an investment of $30 million, Dardanel is improving existing products and working on new categories, he said, citing its recent innovations in packaged sushi brand Sushida, frozen stuffed mussels, and some packaged seafood meals.

Ayse Onen Ozoguz, who sits on Dardanel’s board, said the firm recently accelerated work on exports and that the addition of Kallimanis is important for its growth targets.

Kallimanis has 65 years of experience in manufacturing and selling frozen seafood products.

"I am confident that this agreement will usher in a new era in the international seafood market," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president