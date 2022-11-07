At least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of hot weather in 2022 so far, the World Health Organization has said, with Spain and Germany among the worst-affected countries.

"Based on country data submitted so far, it is estimated that at least 15,000 people died specifically due to the heat in 2022," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Monday in a statement.

"Nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the United Kingdom, and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by health authorities during the 3 months of summer," he added.

"This estimate is expected to increase as more countries report on excess deaths due to heat."

Historic dry spell