Elon Musk has said that "amnesty" for previously suspended Twitter accounts would begin "next week," after the majority of respondents on a 24-hour poll he had posted voted in favour of the move.

The billionaire's Twitter announcement on Thursday came after he asked in a poll posted to his timeline to vote on reinstatements for accounts that have not “broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

The yes vote was 72 percent.

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week," Twitter's new owner said, responding to his post asking.

Musk used the exact Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last weekend before reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, which Twitter had banned for encouraging January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.

Such online polls are anything but scientific and can easily be influenced by bots.

READ MORE: Donald Trump's account is back on Twitter after Musk poll