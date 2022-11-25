A handful of Qatari fans have worn armbands featuring a pro-Palestinian design at the Japan-Germany World Cup match, according to photos posted on Twitter, as Mideast's prolonged conflict catches up with FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The armbands bore the black-and-white design of the keffiyeh scarf that is synonymous with the Palestinian cause.

Qatari officials have appeared increasingly vexed by unfair criticism of the decision to award Qatar World Cup hosting rights.

The tournament has also buoyed pro-Palestine sentiments among some locals, especially in response to the Qatari government's decision to allow direct flights from Tel Aviv for the World Cup and a delegation of Israeli diplomats to handle logistics.

An estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Israeli fans will visit Qatar during the tournament.

Israelis are usually prevented from visiting Qatar, which does not officially recognise Israel, setting complete independence of Palestine as a condition for recognition.

Teams of Israel and Palestine are not playing World Cup.

But controversy has followed Israelis and Palestinians pouring into Doha, revealing just how entrenched and emotive their violent century-old conflict remains, including Israel's open-ended occupation of Palestine's lands.

Political flash point

Wandering through the rustic outdoor marketplace in Doha before the start of the World Cup, one Israeli journalist zeroed in on a Qatari man in his traditional headdress and white flowing robe and asked for an interview.

"Which channel?" the Qatari asked. The journalist replied he was from Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

The Qatari was stunned. "Where?"