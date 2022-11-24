Brazil have outclassed Serbia 2-0 in their World Cup opener as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-times champions to the top of Group G.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort on Thursday.

Tite's decision to go with four forwards — Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha and Richa rlison — in his attacking lineup paid off handsomely as the South Americans dominated the match and made Serbia work hard every time they went forward.

Vinicius used his acceleration to good effect to constantly beat his man while Neymar, playing in a free role, often found pockets of space, but a well-drilled Serbian defence kept Brazil at bay in the first half.

Serbia had been sweating over the fitness of their all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but coach Dragan Stojkovic named him in the starting lineup.

Unlike Brazil's forward line, however, which threatened from all sides, the Fulham striker found himself isolated up front with little service.

READ MORE:Qatar mosque becomes centre of attraction for World Cup fans