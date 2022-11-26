Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species have approved a plan to protect 54 more shark species, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and cruel shark fin trade.

The binding resolutions were adopted on Friday by consensus on the final day of the two-week meeting by delegates from 183 countries and the European Union, which takes place every two or three years.

"Proposal 37 approved," said Panamanian delegate and head of the plenary Shirley Binder of the requiem shark proposal, after Japan failed in getting the blue shark removed from the measure.

Members of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families will now have their trade tightly controlled under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The proposal regarding the hammerhead shark passed without debate.

Binder earlier told the AFP news agency the "historic decision" would mean up to 90 percent of sharks in the market would now be protected.

Preventing sharks from going extinct

Insatiable appetite in Asia for shark fins, which make their way onto dinner tables in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, has spurred their trade.

Despite being described as almost tasteless and gelatinous, shark fin soup is viewed as a delicacy and is enjoyed by the very wealthy, often at weddings and expensive banquets.

Shark fins, representing a market of about $500 million per year, can sell for about $1,000 a kilogram.

"This will be remembered as the day we turned the tide to prevent the extinction of the world's sharks and rays," said Luke Warwick, director of shark protection for the NGO Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).