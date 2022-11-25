POLITICS
FIFA 2022: Wasteful USA held to goalless draw by England
England miss chance to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup with a game to spare as they are held to a 0-0 draw by USA in Qatar.
FIFA 2022: Wasteful USA held to goalless draw by England
USA's goalkeeper #01 Matt Turner saves a shot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium. / AFP
November 25, 2022

A youthful United States side have outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle but were left to rue a flurry of missed chances and poor finishing in both halves after having to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.

England, unchanged from Monday's 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase on Friday with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.

Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic's powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.

The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of halftime when US goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front as Gareth Southgate's side laboured to earn a share of the spoils. 

READ MORE:England fans barred from wearing 'offensive' crusader costumes in Qatar

SOURCE:AFP
