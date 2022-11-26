Kylian Mbappe has delivered on the biggest stage again with two goals, including a late winner, as holders France edged Denmark 2-1 to become the first team to reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

A potent French side knew a second victory in as many Group D outings would take them through to the knockout phase and they were well worth the lead that Mbappe gave them when he opened the scoring at Stadium 974 just after the hour mark on Saturday.

However, Andreas Christensen soon equalised for the Danes and Les Bleus needed Mbappe to produce the goods again in the 86th minute as he turned in Antoine Griezmann's cross to puncture the Danish resistance once and for all.

Having scored four during France's victorious 2018 campaign and one against Australia, Mbappe now has seven goals in nine World Cup appearances.

Didier Deschamps's side have the luxury of going into their final group game against Tunisia knowing even a defeat may not prevent them finishing first.

'Kylian is a an extraordinary player'

"I am very proud of what my players did tonight," said Deschamps, who was full of praise for Mbappe after seeing the Paris Saint-Germain superstar equal Zinedine Zidane's tally of 31 international goals.