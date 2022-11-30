Argentina have advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland in their final Group C match even though skipper Lionel Messi saw a first half penalty saved at Stadium 974.

Argentina's victory on Wednesday moved the South American side to the top of the group and they will face Australia in the last-16 while second-placed Poland take on reigning champions France.

Argentina took the lead just one minute into the second half when Alexis Mac Allister got on the end of Nahuel Molina's cross and, despite making weak contact, he saw his shot creep over the line with Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny beaten.

The goal was just reward for Argentina, who had dominated possession while Poland barely managed to get out of their own half.

The second goal was the result of some patient buildup where Argentina knocked the ball around before Enzo Fernandez unlocked the defence with a through-ball for Julian Alvarez, who found space in the box and smashed it into the top corner.