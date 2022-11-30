Australia coach Graham Arnold has hailed the Socceroos' "remarkable" achievement after they reached the last 16 of the World Cup for only the second time with a 1-0 win over Denmark.

Winger Mathew Leckie scored the winner on the hour with a smart run and finish to extinguish Denmark's Qatar hopes at the group stage on Wednesday.

Australia, who made the knockout rounds in 2006 when they had Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill and Mark Viduka in their ranks, have now won back-to-back World Cup games for the first time.

The current Australia team do not have the stars of yesteryear, but they make up for it with spirit and hard work and showed flashes of quality in a strangely subdued encounter.

"I am just so proud of the players' work ethic, their commitment, their fight," said Arnold, who was assistant to Guus Hiddink during Australia's run to the last 16 in Germany in 2006.

"We had some moments there (against Denmark), but defensively we were outstanding tonight."

The 59-year-old, whose side was thumped 4-1 by France at the start of the tournament, added, "I truly believe that the Socceroos are the team that unite the nation."

"Maybe we are talking about a new 'golden generation' now," he added, nodding to the stars of 16 years ago.

Australia is set to clash with Argentina in the round of 16 after the Albicelestes beat Poland 2-0.

Emotionally overcome

European Championship semi-finalists Denmark, who had to win to stand any chance of going through, were on top in the early stages.

Mathias Jensen, Brentford's midfielder, had one of his team’s best game chances in the 10th minute, but Australia goalkeeper Matthew Ryan came up with a point-blank save.

Socceroos captain Ryan was in the thick of it again soon afterwards, frantically hacking the ball away with his feet after an incisive run down the left by Joakim Maehle.