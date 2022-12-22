England has reported 94 deaths, including those of 21 children, from scarlet fever and invasive strep A infections so far this season, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

In a report published on Thursday, the UKHSA also said that there have been 27,486 reported cases of scarlet fever from September 12 to December 18 of this year.

That compares with 3,287 reported cases at the same point in the year during the last comparably high season in 2017 to 2018, although cases in that season started to rise at a different time, the agency said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that develops in some people who have strep throat. It features a bright red rash that covers most of the body and is "almost always" accompanied by a sore throat and a high fever.

"I understand how this large rise in scarlet fever and 'strep throat' may be concerning to parents, however the condition can be easily treated with antibiotics and it is very rare that a child will go on to become more seriously ill," UKHSA's Deputy Director Dr Colin Brown said.