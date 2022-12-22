POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Shocking: Muslim man cremated as German hospital mixes up dead bodies
The hospital in Hannover tells relatives of the deceased that staff have mistakenly handed over the body to another family.
Shocking: Muslim man cremated as German hospital mixes up dead bodies
Abdulkadir Sargin, a Turkish citizen, died at the emergency service of the Hannover Medical School Hospital last week, officials say.
December 22, 2022

A Muslim man’s body has been mistakenly cremated in Germany after a hospital in Hannover mixed up two dead bodies.

Abdulkadir Sargin, a Turkish citizen, died at the emergency service of the Hannover Medical School Hospital last week, officials have said.

During the funeral preparations on Tuesday, Sargin’s family members were shocked and confused when they saw that the person in the coffin was a complete stranger.

Upon their call to the hospital, they were informed that the staff had mistakenly handed over his body to another family and that he was cremated.

Recommended

Cremation is not permitted in the Islamic tradition and it is regarded as a desecration of the deceased.

The Turkish Consulate in Hannover is in close contact with the family members and will provide all the necessary assistance to them, officials have said.

READ MORE:Forced cremations of Muslim Covid-19 victims cause outrage in Sri Lanka

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'