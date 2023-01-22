People around the world have widely celebrated the Lunar New Year with dazzling performances like dragon and lion dances, as well as red lanterns and other decorations.

The first day of the lunar year corresponds to the first new moon of the lunar calendar, which takes place on Sunday, January 22nd this year, and ushers in the "Year of the Rabbit" in the Chinese Zodiac.

Each lunar year is associated with one of the 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac: the Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

READ MORE:Year of the Water Rabbit: When is the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year?

The animals of the Chinese zodiac are lined up in a specific order based on ancient Chinese folk stories.

One story of the Chinese Zodiac is the "Great Race" and describes the Jade Emperor, a deity in Chinese mythology, calling animals to race towards him by crossing a river.

The years were then named in the order they arrived in. That leads to 12-year cycles, meaning the next Year of the Rabbit will begin on February 8, 2035.

During a Chinese New Year celebration in Thailand's Ratchaburi Province, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lauded the two countries' centuries-old friendship.

China has recently optimized its Covid-19 policy, and the Thai people are ready and eager to see the return of Chinese tourists, Prayut said.

Many places in Thailand, including Bangkok and Phuket, this year held "Happy Chinese New Year" celebrations with rich content and unique features.