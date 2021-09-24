R. Kelly's defence team has dubbed the singer a "sex symbol" who led a "playboy life" during its closing arguments against charges he led an abusive sex crime ring for decades.

Casting the artist's alleged victims – whose accusations included rape, druggings, imprisonment and child pornography as well as physical and emotional abuse – as money-hungry groupies, attorney Deveraux Cannick said the government was vying to criminalise behaviour he argued is common among international superstars.

"His label started marketing him as a sex symbol, as a playboy, so he started living a sex symbol, playboy life," the lawyer told the jury.

"Where's the crime in that?"

READ MORE: Jury selection for R. Kelly's federal trial in New York begins

The defence attorney's summation followed six hours of meticulous closing arguments from the prosecution, which painted a picture of a crime boss who inflicted chilling abuse on women and teenagers for decades with the support of his employees and entourage.

After he finished assistant US attorney Nadia Shihata began delivering the prosecution's rebuttal, calling the defence's tactics "absurd" and "shameful."

"Don't let them gaslight you," she said, saying the defence was insinuating that "all of these women and girls were asking for it and they deserved what they got."