Blue Origin confirmed William Shatner, who starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly to space October 12 aboard the company's crewed rocket, becoming the oldest ever astronaut.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," said the 90-year-old actor in a statement by Jeff Bezos's space company.

At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

The science fiction television show aired for only three seasons starting in 1966, but was hugely influential in popular culture and spawned several movies and spin-off series.

It was notable for the utopian vision of its creator Gene Rodenberry, who envisaged a society where humanity had put aside its divisions and united with other peaceful space-faring civilisations.

Shatner, as Kirk, commanded the USS Enterprise on a five-year mission "to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilisations, to boldly go where no man has gone before."