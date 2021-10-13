Australia's women cricketers will get a pay rise but wages will still fall short compared to the men's game.

This year, retainers for Big Bash League players will increase about 14 percent, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday, and players in the domestic cricket league will see a 22 percent raise.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said it was vindication.

"When you properly invest in female sport the results follow and everyone benefits – the game, the fans and the players," she said.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said the increase was a step forward.

But he admitted that "there's still a gap, there's still a really big gap, as compared to their male counterparts".

In total, the new package is worth $880,000 (Aus$1.2 million).