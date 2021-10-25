A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million.

It's a record price at auction for game-worn footwear, Sotheby's said on Sunday.

The astronomical price easily beat the record held by a pair of Nike Air Jordans which sold for $615,000 in August 2020 at a Christie's auction.

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million in April, triple the previous record for sneakers - although that was a private sale.

Jordan's autographed size-13 lace-ups were in good overall condition, with signs of court wear and tear, Sotheby's said. The pair was a gift from the player to Tommie Tim III Lewis, who was a ball boy for the Denver Nuggets during the 1984-'85 season.