CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Mexico requests France cancels pre-Columbian art auctions
The Artcurial auction carried out by Christie's comprises more than 40 pieces from the Mixteca, Aztec, Tlatilco and Colima cultures.
Mexico requests France cancels pre-Columbian art auctions
Mexico has been seeking for years to recover pieces of its national heritage in the hands of private collectors across the world / Reuters
October 29, 2021

The Mexican embassy in Paris has asked France to cancel two planned auctions of pre-Columbian art, saying that valuable Mexican heritage could be sold illegally.

The embassy said in a statement on Thursday that it had already told the French foreign ministry last week that it was concerned by the trade in its "national heritage on the occasion of these sales".

Private buying and selling "deprives these priceless objects of their cultural, historical and symbolic essence", it said.

Such sales also encouraged cross-border smuggling of art and plundering, it added, asking France to make sure auction houses could produce all the necessary legal national and international paperwork.

The UN's cultural organisation UNESCO said that it, too, had received a letter from the Mexican authorities "expressing their concerns".

In the letter, Mexico claimed that 78 of the objects at Christie's were going on sale illegally, a charge UNESCO said it was trying to verify.

The request concerns next month's auctions of "Antiquities, Islamic and Pre-Columbian Art" by the Artcurial auction house, and "Pre-Columbian Art & Taino Masterworks from the Fiore Arts Collection", by Christie's.

The Artcurial auction comprises more than 40 pieces from the Mixteca, Aztec, Tlatilco and Colima cultures, each valued at between 200 and 10,000 euros ($235-$11,700).

Recommended

Christie's sale catalogue includes pieces over 1,000 years old, including an Olmec pendant estimated at a minimum of 150,000 euros.

Seizing national heritage

Mexico has been seeking for years to recover pieces of its national heritage in the hands of private collectors across the world.

Its efforts in France have been hampered by local legislation making it difficult to prevent such auctions, or to recover the art.

In February, some 30 works stemming from Aztec and Maya cultures fetched a total of 2.5 million euros at a Christie's auction in Paris despite Mexican protests.

This week, however, a French collector handed over an eighth-century Maya tablet, destined to go to auction, to its country of origin Guatemala instead.

A request by Mexico for a similar treatment of its pieces on sale was rejected because they did not feature in its national heritage list.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions