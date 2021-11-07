POLITICS
The only intercontinental marathon in the world was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters run, as well as the 15-kilometre and eight-kilometre public run.
Ugandan, Kenyan claim wins in Istanbul Marathon
54 elite athletes ran in the 43rd intercontinental Istanbul marathon. / AA
November 7, 2021

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat and Kenya's Sheila Jerotich have clinched the 43rd Istanbul Marathon.

Kiplangat, 21, won the men's title, while Jerotich, 32, claimed women's race in the annual road running event on Sunday that hosted 54 elite athletes.

Both athletes each received a $35,000 prize.

The only intercontinental marathon in the world was held in three categories: the 42,195 meters (138,435 feet) run, as well as the 15-kilometer (9.3 miles) and eight-kilometer public run.

READ MORE: Thousands run from Asia to Europe in Istanbul marathon

The concept of running from Asia to Europe, which was first brought up by Tercuman Newspaper in 1973, was realized in 1979 with a group of German tourists.

The Istanbul Marathon, which is included in the "Gold Label Road Races" of the World Athletics Association (IAAF), is among the most popular marathons in the world.

SOURCE:AA
