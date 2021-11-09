A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station (ISS) landed off the coast of Florida.

It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 0333 GMT (10:33 PM US Eastern Time), a NASA live broadcast showed, marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission.

Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield.

A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.

SpaceX began providing astronauts a taxi service to the ISS in 2020, ending nine years of US reliance on Russian rockets for the journey following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

READ MORE: SpaceX launch marks a new era in the privatisation of space

'Minor medical issue'

Since arriving on April 24, the ISS Crew-2 consisting of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station's solar panels.