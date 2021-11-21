Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has won the top spot in the 2021 Superbike World Championship title in Indonesia.

Razgatlioglu started the race in the pole position on Sunday. The leading role changed hands during the fierce race but he eventually finished second and grabbed the world title ahead of the final race of the season.

The young sportsman, who races for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, became the first Turkish athlete to win the Superbike World Championship title.