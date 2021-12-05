Sunday, December 5, 2021

Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

Tunisia has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant after health authorities in the North African country said a man travelling in from Turkey tested positive.

A member of Tunisia’s Covid-19 task force, Dr. Hachemi Louzer, said the man was from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He tested positive Friday at the Tunis international airport after arriving from Istanbul and a subsequent screening of the sample at the Pasteur Institute for Public Health in the capital, Tunis, confirmed the omicron variant, Louzer said.

Several of his fellow travellers, including his brother, who tested negative for Covid-19 have been quarantined, he said.

Health authorities have restricted travel to Tunisia after the spread of the omicron variant in Africa and Europe over the past week.

Turkey reports 185 more deaths

Turkey has recorded 19,357 new coronavirus cases, 185 related deaths, and 24,278 recoveries from the virus over the past day.

Senegal detects first cases of Omicron

A first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been reported in Senegal, in a visitor who attended an international meeting, a research institute said, while another organisation detected two more.

The IRESSEF health body said that the 58-year-old patient arrived in Senegal by air from another West African country on November 22.

He had been vaccinated earlier this year with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots and had no symptoms by Saturday.

Although the man has now been quarantined in a medical centre, he stayed at a Dakar hotel and took part in an event with 300 people from different countries on November 24-25.

India detects seven more Omicron cases

India's tally of reported cases of the heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus has risen to 12 after the state of Maharashtra said it had detected seven new cases.

Local media also said a new case had been reported in New Delhi.

Britain reports 54 deaths

Britain has reported 43,992 new cases and 54 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 42,848 cases and 127 deaths reported on Saturday.

Earlier, Britain's health security agency said it had identified 86 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, taking the total to 246.

Italy reports 43 deaths

Italy has reported 43 coronavirus-related deaths, compared to 75 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new reported infections fell to 15,021 from 16,632.

India reports highest single-day fatalities since July

India has reported its highest single-day Covid-19 deaths since July after two states revised their death tolls.

The eastern state of Bihar added 2,426 unrecorded deaths while the southern state of Kerala added 263 deaths to their tallies on Sunday, a federal health ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

The revised figures took single-day deaths to 2,796, the highest since July 21, according to a Reuters tally.

A devastating second wave in March and April this year saw thousands of deaths and millions affected.

Indian states have continued to add unreported Covid-19 deaths in recent months, lending weight to some medical experts' opinions that such deaths are much higher than the reported number of 473,326.

Russia reports over 1,200 deaths

Russia has reported 1,206 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The country also recorded 32,602 new coronavirus cases in a single day vs 32,974 cases on the previous day, according to official figures.

South Korea reports 3 more Omicron cases