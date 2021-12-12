Winners at the 34th European Film Awards were announced with “Quo Vadis, Aida?” winning best film.

Jasmila Zbanic's film tells the story of genocide in Srebrenitsa and received two more awards at the ceremony on Saturday.

Zbanic won the best director while Jasna Duricic was awarded best actress for her role in the film.

The director dedicated the award to the mothers and women of Srebrenica, as well as murdered fathers, wives and sons.

“Women always have to fix the mess made by men. They taught us how to turn destruction into love,” she said.

She noted that the cinema industry is lacking female perspectives. “We need more complex stories in order to make our audience ready for very complex times ahead of us.”

The film Quo Vadis, Aida? is co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).