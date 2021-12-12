CULTURE
2 MIN READ
European Film Awards: Quo Vadis, Aida? bags awards
Jasmila Zbanic’s film about Srebrenica genocide in the mid-1990s in Bosnia has won the top prize for European Film in 2021.
European Film Awards: Quo Vadis, Aida? bags awards
Jasna Duricic won the best actress for her performance as a UN interpreter trying to save her family from being ethnically cleansed. / AA
December 12, 2021

Winners at the 34th European Film Awards were announced with “Quo Vadis, Aida?” winning best film.

Jasmila Zbanic's film tells the story of genocide in Srebrenitsa and received two more awards at the ceremony on Saturday.

Zbanic won the best director while Jasna Duricic was awarded best actress for her role in the film.

The director dedicated the award to the mothers and women of Srebrenica, as well as murdered fathers, wives and sons.

“Women always have to fix the mess made by men. They taught us how to turn destruction into love,” she said.

She noted that the cinema industry is lacking female perspectives. “We need more complex stories in order to make our audience ready for very complex times ahead of us.”

The film Quo Vadis, Aida? is co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

Recommended

"Oscars of Europe"

The best actor was won by Anthony Hopkins for his role in "The Father" and best screenplay was given to Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for their work on the film.

Best comedy was given to "Ninjababy," directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke.

"Fleet," directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, was awarded to best documentary and best animation while Danish director Susanne Bier was honored for her contributions to European cinema around the world.

The ceremony organized by the European Film Academy was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The European Film Awards are considered the "Oscars of Europe."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions