Two studies from Britain have showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalisation compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa.

The preliminary studies, one paper from Scotland and the other from England, were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases.

"We're saying that this is qualified good news ... because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalisations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call.

The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.

It found that "Omicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation when compared to Delta," while also showing that a booster vaccine offered substantial additional protection against symptomatic infection.

The study was small and there were no people under 60 hospitalised at the time, but the authors said they had adjusted for these limitations using statistical methods.

Risk of infection remains high