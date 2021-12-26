POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Another Premier League game postponed due to Covid
Premier League Board agreed to postpone Leeds United's home game against Aston Villa due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries at Leeds.
Another Premier League game postponed due to Covid
Fourteen Premier League games have been called off this month due to Covid-19, but the league said its intention was to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible. / AP
December 26, 2021

Leeds United's home Premier League game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad. 

"Following a request from Leeds United, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s home fixture against Aston Villa, due to be played at 17:30 GMT on Tuesday 28 December," the league said in a statement on Sunday. 

"The postponement is a result of the ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. 

The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match."

Leeds's trip to Liverpool on Boxing Day was postponed for similar reasons, while positive cases in the Villa camp forced the league to postpone their home game against Burnley on December 18.

Leeds said that while there were no new cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who returned positive tests ahead of the Liverpool game were still in isolation.

READ MORE:No temporary halt to Premier League club matches despite Covid surge

Recommended

Case-by-case

Fourteen Premier League games have been called off this month due to Covid-19, but the league said its intention was to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players – 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper – available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Leeds are 16th in the league standings with 16 points from 18 games, six points adrift of 10th-placed Villa, who host Chelsea later on Sunday. 

READ MORE: Third premier league game postponed in four days after Covid outbreak

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat