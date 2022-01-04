Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Chinese city Yuzhou on lock-down over virus fears

A Chinese city has locked down its 1.1 million residents after reports of new coronavirus cases as officials rushed to contain even small outbreaks just over four weeks before the Winter Olympics begin.

The curbs in the city of Yuzhou, in the central province of Henan, are similar to those imposed for nearly two weeks in the industrial hub of Xi'an, which has become China's latest epicentre.

Yuzhou, 700 kilometres southwest of Beijing, has ordered all residents to remain indoors and not to leave town, the local Communist Party said in a statement.

France could hit 300,000 daily cases

France could reach close to a record 300,000 new daily cases of infection on Tuesday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran has said in parliament.

Israeli study shows five-fold antibody rise with fourth jab

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that an Israeli study indicated fourth vaccinations were "safe" and increased antibodies "fivefold."

Speaking during a visit to Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv, which administered fourth vaccines to 154 of its staff a week earlier as part of a study, the Israeli premier said that the extra shot "works".

Brazil cruises suspended over virus outbreaks

Brazil's cruise association has suspended trips until January 21 after outbreaks on three ships.

The pause is to "resolve differences" with authorities over "interpretations and applications of operational health and safety protocols," Cruise Lines International Association Brazil said in a press release.

Cruise ships currently on voyages will end their tours, the association said.

Sweden sets new daily case record as fourth wave grows

Sweden has set a new daily record for cases, registering 11,507 cases on December 30, health agency data showed.

The daily infection figures are typically revised up somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 11,376 cases was set in late December 2020.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have also tested positive, the palace said in a statement.

Puerto Rico battles surge, imposes new measures

Puerto Rico has imposed new measures to fight a surge in cases that has overwhelmed medical staff in the US territory and led to temporary shortages of testing kits.

All private businesses that cater to the public must close from midnight to 5 am (0400 - 0900GMT) and gatherings of more than 250 people are banned.

The government has reported more than 201,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,300 deaths.

US sets global record of over 1M daily cases

The United States has recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, with the number of cases doubling on the previous week.

It comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away.

India's Delhi imposes weekend curfew

India's capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference that most offices would have to make half their employees work from home.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the most since early September.

Deaths rose by 124 to reach a total of 482,017. Total infections stand at 34.96 million.

Russia reports over 15,000 new cases

Russia has reported 834 deaths and 15,903 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Covid patients showing less severe symptoms – UK vaccine minister