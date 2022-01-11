Quitting smoking is on the top of many people’s resolution lists for the New Year. However, it is a difficult process and smoking cessation is dependent on a variety of factors, not the least of which is withdrawal.

“Abstinence from nicotine self-administration in a drug-dependent or addicted individual results in withdrawal effects,” writes the Encyclopedia of Behavioral Neuroscience.

A group of scientists has analysed data from the World Health Organization’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey (2008–2012), looking at adults who have tried to quit at least once in a 12-month period in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Specifically, they were trying to determine if there were any sex differences in smoking cessation.

They had a big sample size, 16,576 individuals. Running adjusted logistic regression models for female sex effects on one-day relapse, they adjusted for nine individual-level demographics (e.g. age, education, the age when the subject started smoking) and smoking cessation variables (e.g. exposure to health warnings, receipt of counseling).

Then they carried out a meta-analysis adjusted for national level and policy measures through meta-regression (e.g. cigarette consumption per capita, percent of cigarette box covered with warning labels).

The researchers found that the first day of smoking cessation is more challenging for women than men in 12 LMICs. Around 60 percent of the world’s smokers live in low- and middle-income countries according to the news release.

Researchers say this is a particularly significant finding because the first day of abstinence is “one of the most critical predictors of long-term smoking cessation.”

The study also showed that larger health warning labels on cigarette packaging helped women overcome their urges to smoke on the first day of quitting and were associated with “reduced odds of one-day relapse” among women.

“A successful first day of abstinence is one of the most important predictors for prolonged smoking cessation, and little is known about why women may find this period more challenging than men,” said Joao Mauricio Castaldelli-Maia, MD, PhD, NIDA-INVEST Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School, and first author.

“It may be that withdrawal syndrome, which typically presents on the first day of abstinence and is cited by smokers as the main reason for relapse, may play an essential role in one-day quit attempt outcomes among women who typically report more withdrawal symptoms than men.”