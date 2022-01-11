FIFA has opened an internal investigation after three Gabonese football coaches were charged with sexually abusing hundreds of children.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations being made, we can confirm that FIFA's independent Ethics Committee has opened an investigation," a FIFA spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday.

Patrick Assoumou Eyi, a former coach of the West African country's national under-17s team, is among the accused.

He was arrested on December 20 and charged with raping minors.

Orphee Mickala and Triphel Mabicka, both club coaches, were also charged in the case.

All three face 30 years in jail if convicted.

