The head of a foundation set up by Anne Frank's father has criticised an investigation into her betrayal to the Nazis that named a Jewish notary as a leading suspect.

John Goldsmith, president of the Basel-based Anne Frank Fund set up by Otto Frank, said the probe was "full of errors" and offered no proof on Sunday.

"It contributes not to uncovering the truth but to confusion and in addition it is full of errors," Goldsmith told Swiss newspaper Blick am Sonntag in an interview.

"This proof just has not been produced. Simply to disseminate an assertion that then in the public discussion becomes a kind of fact borders on a conspiracy theory," Goldsmith said.

"Now the main statement is: a Jew betrayed Jews. That stays in the memory and it is unsettling."

READ MORE:Man suspected of betraying Anne Frank to Nazi authorities identified

Cold-case probe