The amount of time people across the world spend online has surged remarkably in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the trend showing no sign of slowing.

A recent report titled "DIGITAL 2022 – Global Overview" offers insights into digital trends, including daily time spent on the Internet and social media platforms.

Across all devices, the average Internet user aged 16 to 64 spends six hours and 58 minutes online per day, found the report by New York-based agency We Are Social and social media management firm Hootsuite.

South Africans spend the greatest amount of time online each day, as its working-age Internet users are online 10 hours and 46 minutes daily, followed by the Philippines with an average of 10 hours and 27 minutes.

Countries including Brazil, Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Indonesia, UAE, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, Portugal, Russia, Israel, Singapore, India, and the US also spend more time than the average on the web.

People in Japan, on the other hand, spent the least amount of time on the Internet as they had a daily average of four hours and 26 minutes.