A team led by scientists at the University of Washington and special agents with the US Department of Homeland Security has found genetic connections across ivory shipments seized by officials over the years. They have tested the captured material, some 11 tonnes, and uncovered “an even higher degree of organisation” among ivory smuggling networks than was known before.

The paper, “Elephant genotypes reveal the size and connectivity of transnational ivory traffickers,” was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. The scientists and special agents have gathered together more than 4,000 African elephant tusks from 49 different ivory seizures made in 12 African nations over a 17-year period, and tested their DNA.

According to lead author Samuel Wasser, a UW professor of biology and director of the Center for Environmental Forensic Science, exposing the connections among separate ivory seizures – made at African and Asian ports which were separated by thousands of miles – will likely boost evidence against the criminals arrested for elephant poaching and ivory smuggling, and strengthen prosecutions of the responsible transnational criminal organisations.

“These methods are showing us that a handful of networks are behind a majority of smuggled ivory, and that the connections between these networks are deeper than even our previous research showed,” says Wasser.

There are two elephant species in Africa: savannah (Loxodonta africana) and forest (Loxodonta cyclotis) elephants. “Following population declines over several decades due to poaching for ivory and loss of habitat, the African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis) is now listed as Critically Endangered and the African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) as Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.”

While the ivory seized by the authorities mean that the elephants they originated from are already dead, the tusks can still provide important information by shedding light on poaching, shipment activities and the connections between traffickers.

Wasser and his collaborators had written a previous paper that was published in 2018 in Science Advances. They were able to pinpoint two tusks from the same elephant that had been separated and smuggled in different shipments before being intercepted by the authorities. This allowed law enforcement to link those seizures to the same trafficking networks.

Thanks to the researchers, it was revealed that traffickers used three African ports to smuggle ivory out of: Mombasa, Kenya; Entebbe, Uganda; and Lome, Togo.

In the current research, Wasser and his colleagues cast a wider net: the DNA analysis this time includes tusks of elephants that were close relatives, such as parents, offspring, full siblings and half-siblings.

“If you’re trying to match one tusk to its pair, you have a low chance of a match. But identifying close relatives is going to be a much more common event, and can link more ivory seizures to the same smuggling networks,” says Wasser.