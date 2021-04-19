A group of 12 European clubs has split football by announcing plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from governing body UEFA.

"AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur have come together as founding clubs," said a statement by the group late on Sunday.

"Three additional clubs will be invited to join them before the start of the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible."

The breakaway Super League will have 20 football teams and 15 "founding members" and five teams to qualify and Real Madrid head Florentino Perez will be the first chairman of the splinter League, the statement said.

"Women's league will also be launched," the statement added.

The agreement provides that the founding clubs will receive an upfront net grant of approximately $4.19 billion in aggregate.

"By bringing together the world's greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid," said Joel Glazer, co-owner of Manchester United and vice chairman of the Super League.

READ MORE:Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

How and when?

The 12 clubs did not announce a launch date though previous project documents have said the 2022-23 season.

The founders are taking control from UEFA and would co-own the Super League company to organise and manage the competition.

JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the breakaway league.

A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The 15 would share at least $4.2 billion (3.5 billion euros ) each year with graded payments. In previous proposals in January, the top six clubs are set to each get $420 million (350 million euros).

The clubs say they want to continue playing in their domestic leagues at weekends. Juventus said it would be willing to continue playing in UEFA’s club competitions until the Super League is launched. UEFA and the domestic leagues in England, Italy, and Spain are unlikely to let this happen.

What's the universal response?

FIFA on Monday expressed its "disapproval" at the announcement by leading European clubs.

World football's governing body stressed in a statement it was in favour of "solidarity" in the sport and said: "Against this background, FIFA can only express its disapproval to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles."

Earlier, the twelve clubs were accused by UEFA of greed and cynicism and threatened with international exile.

European football's governing body UEFA said, "The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

UEFA is planning to announce its own reforms to the Champions League on Monday, with an expansion to 36 teams from 32 and two "wildcard" slots expected to be among the plans.