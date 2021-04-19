POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham just six days before they play Manchester City in the League Cup final, the club announced on Monday.
Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho reacts ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England. April 16, 2021. / AFP
April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur six days before the League Cup final.

Monday's news comes less than 24 hours since Tottenham announced they were one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.

Tottenham confirmed in a statement that the Portuguese had left along with his coaching staff.

"The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," it said.

Tottenham said former midfielder Ryan Mason will be in charge of the first team on Monday. 

Man behind Tottenham Hostpur slump

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho had been in charge of 86 games at the club, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Having taken charge with the club in 14th place in the Premier League, they finished in sixth spot.

His first full season in charge began well with the club beating Manchester United and Manchester City and topping the table in December. But they have since slumped.

A 2-2 draw against Everton on Friday left Tottenham in seventh place and they have won only won of their last five league games, all but ending their top-four hopes.

They also suffered an embarrassing Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb, losing the away leg 3-0 having won the first leg 2-0.

He did lead Tottenham to the League Cup final, however, which takes place in six days time against Manchester City.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who picked Mourinho because of his career of winning silverware, said on Monday things had not worked out as they had envisaged.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club," he said.

"Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
