The PGA Championship week has begun with players getting a feel for the Ocean Course and the return of fans.

10,000 spectators will be allowed in to watch the PGA Championship each day this week.

Here are five players to watch out for at the 103rd PGA Championship, which begins on Thursday at Kiawah Island, South Carolina:

Jordan Spieth

Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with a victory at the PGA Championship. The 27-year-old American won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open but had not won since that third major title until snapping a four-year win drought last month at the US PGA Texas Open. His resurgence has been impressive with seven top-10 showings in his past nine events, including a share of third at the Masters last month and ninth at the Byron Nelson last week. Spieth's best PGA finish was second in 2015.

Rory McIlroy

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island by a record eight strokes. Now seventh-ranked McIlroy, a four-time major winner, seeks his first major triumph since capturing the 2014 PGA at Valhalla. He has struggled to find his best form as well but won at Quail Hollow two weeks ago and recent training with Pete Cowen has helped overcome troubles that included trying to chase extra distance in the wake of Bryson DeChambeau's US Open victory last September.