A new report that looks into the scope and scale of “illegal deforestation in the tropics that has been driven by commercial agriculture” has found that agricultural commodities are being grown on lands that have been “illegally cleared of forests – in violation of a country’s own national laws and regulations.”

US non-profit Forest Trends’ report “Illicit Harvest, Complicit Goods: The State of Illegal Deforestation for Agriculture” finds that “tropical deforestation is at the root of multiple global challenges facing humanity.”

The report discusses the Paris Agreement’s commitment to keep climate warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, pointing out that in order to achieve this goal, “both rapid decarbonization of the world’s economy and rapid reduction in emissions from deforestation and other land uses” is required.

Noting that deforestation is “one of the greatest drivers of biodiversity loss”, the report also warns that areas of tropical forest loss are “global hotspots for zoonotic disease [disease transmitted from animals to humans] exposure and emergence.”

Another less obvious result of forest land clearance is increased violence “against indigenous peoples, local communities, and environmental defenders,” as well as “migration when communities are displaced.”

According to the report, “almost two thirds (60 percent) of tropical forest loss was driven by commercial agriculture between 2013 and 2019.” Of this tropical forest loss, “almost three quarters (69 percent) was conducted in violation of national laws and regulations.” Between 2013 and 2019, the report notes, the rate of illegal deforestation “increased by 28 percent compared to 2000 to 2012: from 3.5 million hectares (Mha) per year to 4.5 Mha per year.”

The report also points out that because of limited data at governments’ hands, and the fact that “audits rarely happen”, the true scale of the destruction is probably underestimated.

Key findings

According to the “Illicit Harvest, Complicit Goods” report by Forest Trends, “Brazil, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) together accounted for 51 percent of all tropical forest loss between 2013 and 2019. All three have seen increases in average annual loss (by 14 percent, 17 percent, and 162 percent, respectively) during this time.”

Between 2013 and 2019, the report says the loss of tropical forests was such that it was the equivalent of “clearing more than five Manhattans every day for seven years.”