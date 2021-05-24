The Covid-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, also drawing attention to the plight of health workers.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing its annual World Health Assembly, urged countries to donate vaccine doses to Covax to inoculate 10 percent of the population of all countries by September, and 30 percent by year's end.

At least 115,000 health and care workers have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO chief said .

"For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death," Tedros said.

"Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others."

Vaccinating 10% of every country

Tedros called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 percent of the population in every country is vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.

Tedros also called on vaccine manufacturers to give Covax the first right of refusal on new volumes of vaccines, or to commit 50 percent of their volumes to Covax this year.

The WHO and others have created Covax, a global vaccine-sharing programme, but it remains severely underfunded and has faced significant supply shortages, delaying efforts to roll out jabs in poorer countries.

To date, only 0.3 percent of Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the world's poorest countries, which are home to nearly 10 percent of the global population.

At war with Covid

The world is at war against Covid-19, the UN chief has said, calling for the application of wartime logic to the inequitable access to the weapons needed to fight the pandemic.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres decried the "tsunami of suffering" sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

He pointed out that more than 3.4 million people have died and some 500 million jobs had disappeared since the disease first surfaced in China in late 2019.

"The most vulnerable are suffering most, and I fear this is far from over," Guterres said, stressing the ongoing dangers of "a two-speed global response."

"Sadly, unless we act now, we face a situation in which rich countries vaccinate the majority of their people and open their economies, while the virus continues to cause deep suffering by circling and mutating in the poorest countries," he said.