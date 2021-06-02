POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Giant panda gives birth to rare third cub at Malaysia zoo
The cub was born at a Kuala Lumpur zoo to Liang Liang who has been on loan to Zoo Negara Malaysia since 2014 along with male panda Xing Xing.
Giant panda gives birth to rare third cub at Malaysia zoo
Giant panda Liang Liang and her third cub are seen at Zoo Negara Malaysia, in Selangor, Malaysia, May 31, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. / Reuters
June 2, 2021

A giant panda loaned to Malaysia from China has given birth to a rare third cub during its stay in the Southeast Asian country, according to wildlife officials.

The cub was born on Monday at Kuala Lumpur zoo to Liang Liang, who has been on loan to Malaysia since 2014 along with a male panda, Xing Xing, said the country's wildlife department.

As it can be difficult to get pandas to breed in captivity, three cubs is a rare success.

Officials have been unable to get a close look at the new cub, and do not yet know its sex as it is being closely cared for by its mother.

The first cub, Nuan Nuan, was born in August 2015 and was sent to China in 2017 as part of Beijing's agreement with Malaysia over cubs born in captivity.

The second, Yi Yi, was born in January 2018, but has not yet been sent to China due to coronavirus restrictions, wildlife officials said.

Liang Liang and Xing Xing came to Malaysia on a 10-year loan.

Recommended

Their arrival was held up by a month after the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 – carrying mostly Chinese passengers – caused tensions between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing.

It's estimated that there are around 1,800 giant pandas left in the wild, living mainly in bamboo forests in the mountains of China, according to environmental group WWF.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies giant pandas as "vulnerable".

READ MORE:Panda at Smithsonian Zoo gives birth to healthy cub

READ MORE: Chinese giant panda gives birth to female cub in South Korean zoo

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move