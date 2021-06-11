An in-form Italy face Turkey in Rome on Friday as Euro 2020 finally gets underway a year behind schedule and with the coronavirus continuing to cast a shadow over the tournament.

Postponed 12 months ago because of the pandemic, the European Championship – with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal the holders – is being played for the first time all across the continent, with 11 cities from as far apart as Seville to Baku hosting matches.

The idea was first mooted by Michel Platini almost a decade ago when he was president of UEFA and has survived the Covid-19 crisis, but matches are being played in front of limited crowds and with onerous health restrictions in place.

In Rome, the Stadio Olimpico will be filled to about 25 percent of capacity, meaning 16,000 supporters will be present to watch Roberto Mancini's Italy face Turkey in the first game in Group A.

"The opener is always difficult, and there will be plenty of emotions but you can't get too carried away," said Mancini, who has guided the Azzurri back to a major tournament after their ignominious failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Mancini has rebuilt Italy, the 1968 European champions, on a 27-match unbeaten run.

"We have created a great squad. We want to continue to have fun together and we will try to make it to London. I'm very positive," he told reporters.

Turkey expects a tough match against Italy, the Turkish national football team manager said on Thursday.

"I expect tomorrow's match will be in a high level, technically, tactically and physically," Senol Gunes said in a pre-match press conference, referring to both sides challenging playing style on the pitch.

"They do their trainings in the Italian league, they know [Italy's] football culture and working order in this country."

Turkish central defender Merih Demiral plays for Juventus, Kaan Ayhan and Mert Muldur are Sassuolo members. Turkish attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu plays for AC Milan. Cengiz Under – a Turkish winger – spent the last season in England's Leicester City but was a Roma player before.

"I hope we will play the Euro 2020 final against Italy," Gunes said, adding Turkey came to win the title just like everybody else.

Turkey will play against Italy, Wales and Switzerland in Group A.

London will host the semi-finals of the 24-team tournament as well as the final on July 11.

Player Covid infections pile up

As anticipation grows, the build-up has been overshadowed by several positive virus cases affecting players.

Spain's preparations have been hit after two players, Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente, tested positive, although Llorente on Thursday returned a negative test.

The team even had to name a "parallel" squad of 17 reserve players, fearing a possible wider outbreak in the official 26-man squad.