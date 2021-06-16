A new species of a flower has been identified in southern Turkey. Named “Arsuz lalesi (Arsuz tulip)” after the town where it was found, it was a surprise find for two scientists who first came across the beautiful blossom a couple of years back.

“The flower looks like an upside down tulip, and its Latin name is Fritillaria arsusiana,” said Mehtap Teksen, a botanist from Aksaray University, who along with Hasan Yildirim, a taxonomist from Ege University, made the discovery.

The duo previously worked on a book on illustrated flora of Turkey in 2018 and Teksen wrote about Fritillaria in the lily segment in the two-volume book. But it was only recently that they discovered that what Yildirim had catalogued is a completely new species of the flower.

“In the last count, there were 46 Frittilaria genus of lilies in Turkey, 21 of which are endemic to the country,” Teksen said. “There are three genetic origin centres in the world for these flowers: one is in Central Asia, one is in North America, around California, and one is in Turkey,” she added.

“There are a lot of endemic species in Turkey,” Teksen said, “even more so than in Iran and Greece, which also have a lot of species, but not as many as Turkey.”

Hasan Yildirim had collected the samples of Arsuz lalesi [Fritillaria arsusiana (Liliaceae)] more than a decade ago. That was in April 2008 when he was focusing on a project for Tubitak (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey). But the samples he had collected were not a primary focus for him at the time.

He dried and photographed them, and in the book on which he collaborated with Teksen, they were mentioned as Fritillaria amana, an existing species mainly found around Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, and identified by the same name.