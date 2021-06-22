More than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium after UEFA secured an agreement with the British government on an increased capacity.

No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can potentially attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.

The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium.

Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75 percent capacity for the semifinals and final.

“The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road.

“I am grateful to the prime minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us."

Fears over the delta variant