After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge that she wants to end the “abusive” arrangement that has made her feel demoralised and enslaved.

Speaking in open court for the first time in the case, Spears condemned her father and others who control the conservatorship, which she said has compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married or having another child.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” the 39-year-old Spears said.

“I deserve to have a life."

She spoke fast and sprinkled profanity into the written speech that lasted more than 20 minutes as her parents, fans and journalists listed to an audio livestream. Many of the details Spears revealed have been carefully guarded by the court for years.

Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that “I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated."

Penny thanked the pop star for her “courageous” words but made no rulings.

Penny said she would need a petition submitted to the court asking for the conservatorship to be terminated before she could take any action.

Spears said she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have a baby with him, but she is not allowed to even drive with him.

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car,” Spears said.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Spears said, adding at another point, “I want my life back.”

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life”

When an attorney representing her co-conservator said the hearing and transcript should be kept sealed if private medical information was to be revealed , Spears shouted her down, saying her words should be public.

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life,” Spears said, “so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”

She went on to say she was forced to take lithium — which made her feel “drunk” — after rehearsals broke down for a Vegas residency in 2019, which was subsequently canceled.

She said all she had done was disagree with one part of the show's choreography.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Spears said. “I can say no to a dance move.”

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it,” Spears said.

She accused her father of relishing his power over her, as he showed when she failed a series of psychological tests in 2019 and forced her to go into a mental hospital.

“I cried on the phone for an hour, and he loved every minute of it," Spears said. ”The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000%."

Spears said she felt forced to do the Las Vegas residency on the heels of a tour, and felt like a great weight was lifted when it was canceled.