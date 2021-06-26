The Netherlands will verify the origin of works of art stolen by the Nazis and hand over to the Jewish community objects that cannot be traced, the government has said.

"We have to keep up our efforts to restitute to the right people the cultural assets which were unintentionally lost or obtained illegally during World War II," Culture Minister Inge Van Engelshoven said in a statement on Friday.

A total of 3,040 objects from the collection of cultural works returned to the country after the war will be examined.

No proper research into the origin of the works has been carried out since 2007.

"We will succeed through systematic research and better communication," Engelshoven added.