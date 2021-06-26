Roger Federer is still not sure whether he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that he and his team plan to “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.”

Speaking to reporters in a video conference from the All England Club before the grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins on Monday, Federer said that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months.

“Obviously, if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look for the summer,” he said. “Still, my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics.

I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.”

Wimbledon ends July 11. The Tokyo Games — which were postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic — are scheduled to open on July 23.

At least two top men's tennis players will not be at Wimbledon or in Japan: Rafael Nadal, who said his body needs to rest and recover, and Dominic Thiem, who recently injured his right wrist.

Federer, who shares the men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, has won two Olympic medals for Switzerland: a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, which held the tennis competition at the All England Club, and a gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games.