Tuesday, July 6:

UK reports highest Covid-19 case count in past five months

UK has reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since January 29, and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23.

The figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 the day before, and 37 deaths.

As of the end of Monday, 86.2 percent of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against Covid and 64.3 percent had received two doses.

EU orders nearly 40 million additional J&J vaccines

European Union countries have ordered nearly 40 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, a spokesman for the EU Commission said, despite the company's supply shortfalls in the first half of the year.

The move is a sign of confidence in the single-dose vaccine but it also shows a cautious approach as the order placed is far below what was possible under the contract.

Turkey registers 5,299 cases and 37 deaths

Turkey has reported 5,299 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 37 deaths, while 4,446 more patients recovered from the virus.

Turkey has administered over 54.59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

More than 36.59 million people have gotten their first doses, while over 16.05 million have received their second doses, the Health Ministry count showed.

Greek reports jump in cases after weeks of decline

Greece has reported a jump in daily Covid-19 infections after many weeks of declining numbers that prompted authorities to lift most of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

Public health authorities reported 1,797 new daily cases, more than twice the level of 801 cases reported on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 429,144. Covid-related deaths have reached 12,754.

Health experts have voiced concern over the coronavirus and its more contagious Delta variant after infections started rising again in recent days.

Portuguese told to stay alert as Delta variant surges

Prime Minister Antonio Costa has urged the Portuguese to keep up their guard up against a fourth wave of the Covid-19 epidemic, with the more infectious Delta variant causing nearly 90 percent of new cases.

The infection rate jumped after Portugal opened to visitors from the EU and Britain in mid-May, and is now back at levels last seen in February, when a lockdown was in force.

Now, most businesses have reopened and, as the summer tourist season kicks off, beaches are packed.

Russia reports record 737 deaths, changes entry rules

Russia has reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours as the country stepped up efforts to vaccinate its population of more than 144 million people.

From Wednesday, Russia will change the rules for citizens returning from abroad, scrapping the obligation to undergo two PCR tests upon arrival, a decree published and signed by Anna Popova, head of the consumer health watchdog, showed.

From July 7, all those vaccinated or officially recovered from Covid-19 do not need to take a PCR test.

Those who do not fall into these two categories when they enter Russia, will need to self-isolate before receiving results of one PCR test.

Italy reports 24 coronavirus deaths, 907 new cases

Italy has reported 24 coronavirus-related deaths against 31 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 907 from 480.

Italy has registered 127,704 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year and has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Finland to allow in travellers subject to restrictions and tests

Finland will allow travellers from abroad who are fully vaccinated, can show they have had Covid-19 within the last six months, or come from a country with a low infection rate to freely enter the country, the government said.

Other potential visitors will have to take a Covid-19 test before entering Finland or at the border, then self-isolate on arrival and take another test after three days or face a fine, health officials told a news conference.

Mexico proposes reopening border with US city by city depending on vaccination rates

The Mexican government has proposed to the United States a staggered reopening of the shared US-Mexico land border city by city depending on vaccination rates, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

US land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the US Homeland Security Department said last month, extending restrictions that were put in place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam tightens movement curbs in economic hub to contain virusVietnam's halted dozens of flights in and out of its biggest city to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, after reporting more than 1,000 new cases for a second successive day.

Ho Chi Minh City has ramped up its testing in recent days and the southern economic hub accounted for more than two-thirds of the 1,029 new cases reported.

The government said 9 cities and provinces have suspended flights to and from the city of 9 million people, with record new infections reported in three of the past six days.

German football gets green light for fan return next season

Bundesliga clubs and other German sports venues will be allowed to welcome up to 25,000 spectators from next month, the city of Berlin said after a meeting of officials from Germany's 16 states.

Most matches in Germany's top football league were played behind closed doors last season because of the Covid-19 virus.

The new Bundesliga season starts on August 13 and with infection rates having fallen sharply, sports stadiums could be at 50 percent capacity, with the total number per match or event capped at 25,000.

COVAX says it's negotiating with new vaccine suppliers

The Covax vaccine-sharing facility expects to have 1.9 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines available by the end of this year, including 1.5 billion earmarked for the poorest countries, its managing director said.

Aurelia Nguyen was addressing a meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) as Covax seeks to put early supply difficulties behind it.

She said the GAVI vaccine alliance, which runs Covax with the WHO, expects a "very strong increase" of vaccines available towards the fourth quarter, as supplies from new manufacturers come onstream.

Indonesia imports oxygen as Covid-19 explosion batters hospitals

Indonesia warned it was bracing for a punishing surge in Covid-19 cases as its daily toll soared to a record 728 deaths and hospitals crumble under the weight of the country's deadliest wave yet.

Emergency oxygen supplies for virus patients were being flown in from neighbouring Singapore, while the government said Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation could see cases soar to more than 50,000 a day.

Hospitals in the hard-hit capital Jakarta were topping 90 percent occupancy and more than a dozen facilities in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya shut out new patients because they could no longer handle the huge influx.

Spain's Catalonia reimposes measures as cases spike

Spain's Catalonia region said it will reimpose virus restrictions such as curbs on nightlife to try to tame a surge in infections, especially among unvaccinated young people.

Nightclubs will be closed as of this weekend and a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination will be needed to take part in outdoor activities involving more than 500 people, said a spokeswoman for the regional government.

Bangladesh hits record 11,525 daily virus cases

Bangladesh has reported 11,525 positive cases, the highest in a day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 163 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 15,392, according to the government.

Bangladesh’s cases of new infections increased last month when the delta variant – first discovered in India – hit the country’s border regions in the northern and southwestern Bangladesh.

Global Covid-19 deaths top 4M