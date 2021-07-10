POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh
Managers of the farm where the 51-cm tall cow named Rani lives have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's smallest cow.
Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh
People measure a dwarf cow named Rani, whose owners applied to Guinness Book of Records claiming it to be world's smallest cow, at a cattle farm in Charigram, Bangladesh on July 6, 2021. / AFP
July 10, 2021

Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 51-cm tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow, named Rani, is 66 cm long, weighing 26 kg and so small it can be carried around.

The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's shortest.

"We are very confident that this will be very smallest one," said Mohammad Salim, executive at Shikor Agro Industries.

READ MORE: Human-wildlife conflict is complex issue for which there's no silver bullet

Recommended

Title currently held by Indian cow

According to the Guinness World Records website, the title is currently held by Manikyam, a cow from the Indian state of Kerala who was 61 cm tall when it made it to the record books in 2014.

"Many people are coming from different places to see the mysterious cow, the smallest cow in the world so I also have to be here to see the cow," said one visitor, Ranu Begum.

Bangladesh has extended its lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu