Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 51-cm tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow, named Rani, is 66 cm long, weighing 26 kg and so small it can be carried around.

The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's shortest.

"We are very confident that this will be very smallest one," said Mohammad Salim, executive at Shikor Agro Industries.

