Thousands of fans packed Rome's sidewalks to wildly cheer Europe’s new soccer champions as Italy toured the city in an open-topped bus, crowning a day that saw them honoured at the presidential palace and premier's office and cited by the Pope.

The first Italy team to win the European Championship in 53 years knew it was in for an exhilarating day when it arrived at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport at dawn from London to be welcomed by a banner on the tarmac reading, “Grazie Azzurri” (Thank Blues).

To rousing cheers from airport workers on Monday evening, captain Giorgio Chiellini pumped his fist in the air, and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads.

There was even a cheer for defender Leonardo Spinazzola, as he hopped down the steps on one foot, his other in a cast from an Achilles tendon injury.

Welcome at presidential palace

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night cheering with Azzurri fans as Italy won the Euro 2020 final following a 3-2 penalty shootout win over England.

Then Mattarella raced back to Rome to be at the Quirinal presidential palace to greet the team.

“I'm not a (soccer) commentator,” the president said, "but I thought you deserved the victory well beyond whatever happened during the penalty shootout."

Coach Mancini replied, “Let me thank you for being our No. 1 fan. We saw you exult, that gave us much pleasure.”

In another compliment, Mattarella said, “You displayed a harmony of team among yourselves and in play, and now this is an extraordinary value, the sense of sport.”

“This," captain Chiellini said, "is the success of a group, who even in difficult moments never lost heart.”

Mattarella also generously praised another of his palace guests, tennis player Matteo Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon final before succumbing on Sunday to Novak Djokovic.

The tennis star, in thanks, gave Mattarella a racket, and later squeezed aboard the open-topped bus among the soccer players, who whooped and cheered themselves in response to the public's adulation.

As the bus inched its way toward central Piazza Venezia, and eventually to the team's hotel, the players, each wearing the victory medal they received less than 24 hours before at Wembley, snapped photos of the celebrating fans and encouraged them with cheers through a bullhorn.

There was enough joy to go around to even reach the 10th-floor hospital suite of Pope Francis, who, even before the Italian victory, could savor the triumph of the team from his native Argentina, which won the Copa America on Saturday.